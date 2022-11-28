Brevard Zoo raising money for black bears on Giving Tuesday

Brody is one of three bears at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is hoping people use Giving Tuesday to help their Florida black bear residents.

The zoo is trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of food, toys and more for Cheyenne, Brody and Betty, the zoo’s three black bears.

[TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game | Become a News 6 Insider]

The zoo said all of the bears came to the zoo after it was determined they could not be in the wild.

Cheyenne, 5, came to the zoo in 2018 because she became used to being fed by people.

Brody, 2, and Betty, 9 months old, were found separated from their mothers as cubs.

Despite this, the zoo said they try to encourage the bears’ natural instincts and give them the chance to live as close to a natural life as possible, with opportunities to forage for food, or to den for the winter. They also provide enrichment activities in their habitats and change the programs as they observe the bears.

If you can donate to Brevard Zoo for Giving Tuesday, go to the zoo’s website.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: