95º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Brevard Zoo welcomes 3-month-old deer fawn after nursing her back to health

Plum was less than a month old when she was found injured

Ashley Bermudez

Tags: Brevard County, Brevard Zoo, Animals
Plum, a three-month-old deer fawn, has found a home in Brevard Zoo. (Brevard Zoo)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Zoo has a new baby in the family: a female white-tailed deer fawn.

Three-month-old Plum was less than a month old when she was found injured and separated from her mother, Brevard Zoo said Friday. Plum’s mother was never found.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Plum was then taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility. The zoo said it aims to be a home for white-tailed deer who cannot be released back to their natural habitat.

The facility’s team nursed Plum back to health with the hope of releasing her to her natural habitat, but she has an abnormal gait that prevents her from walking and running normally.

Soon, visitors will be able to feed deer, including Plum, again. The zoo said it will place feeding stations around their habitat, but a date has not been released.

Plum lives in a section of the loop across from the Florida black bear habitat. She is living with a 3-year-old white-tailed deer, Persimmon, and a flock of Osceola turkeys.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ashley joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.