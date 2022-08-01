Brevard Zoo welcomes 3-month-old deer fawn after nursing her back to health

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Zoo has a new baby in the family: a female white-tailed deer fawn.

Three-month-old Plum was less than a month old when she was found injured and separated from her mother, Brevard Zoo said Friday. Plum’s mother was never found.

Plum was then taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility. The zoo said it aims to be a home for white-tailed deer who cannot be released back to their natural habitat.

The facility’s team nursed Plum back to health with the hope of releasing her to her natural habitat, but she has an abnormal gait that prevents her from walking and running normally.

We’ve welcomed a sweet female white-tailed deer fawn to our Wild Florida area!

Soon, visitors will be able to feed deer, including Plum, again. The zoo said it will place feeding stations around their habitat, but a date has not been released.

Plum lives in a section of the loop across from the Florida black bear habitat. She is living with a 3-year-old white-tailed deer, Persimmon, and a flock of Osceola turkeys.

