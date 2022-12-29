Brevard Zoo to release 2 rehabilitated sea turtles off Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Two sea turtles nurtured back to health at the Brevard Zoo will be released off Cocoa Beach on Thursday.

The Brevard Zoo said LJ and Grindylow, two green sea turtles, are going back to the ocean after receiving care at the Sea Turtle Healing Center.

[TRENDING: Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show | WWII tugboat to be brought home to DeLand in January | Become a News 6 Insider]

LJ was found in June with a deep injury to the shell from a boat and low kidney function. LJ received negative-pressure wound therapy, which helps heals wounds by “creating negative pressure over the wound, removing bacteria and reducing swelling,” the zoo said.

The zoo said Grindylow was brought to the center in mid-May after being found “floating at the surface of the water, emaciated, covered in algae and with a possible older trauma to their shell.”

The turtles are being released at 2 p.m. at Lori Wilson Park.

LJ (Brevard Zoo)

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: