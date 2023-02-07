Deland police: Stetson student who died ingested narcotics, according to roommate

DELAND, Fla. – A roommate told Deland Police 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, a student at Stetson University in Deland, had snorted narcotics before he died, according to a police report.

Autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released but the police report describes a scene in an on-campus apartment where drugs were used Saturday night before Walker was found unresponsive.

A Stetson public safety officer called 911 to report “an unconscious person at one of our fraternity houses.”

Stetson clarified the apartment on Fraternity Circle is near fraternity housing but is not a fraternity house itself.

“His roommate called in and said he’s been knocking at his door for a few minutes now and he’s unresponsive,” the safety officer told a 911 dispatcher.

According to the police report, the responding officer heard a paramedic point out a “rolled up bill,” stating “there is powder around the bill.”

The officer asked a roommate, “what narcotics [did] Kaleb take?” And how?

“By snorting it,” the roommate replied.

Stetson said Walker was “was transported Saturday night from his on-campus residence in House D to AdventHealth DeLand, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Walker’s friends were stunned.

“It was really just super surreal,” Mario Belfiore said. “I never would’ve expected it out of him. He was one of the nicest kids I’ve ever known.”

Police said “foul play” is not suspected.

Cory Lancaster, Assistant Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Media Relations, said Walker’s passing “remains under investigation, and we are not in a position to provide additional details or speculate.”

“The Stetson Community continues to mourn the tragic loss of student Kaleb Walker,” Lancaster said. “However, we understand this terrible incident has sparked dialogue about potential drug use on campus and the resources that Stetson provides its students to avoid, address and overcome addiction challenges. First and foremost, the well-being of all of our students, faculty and staff is paramount.”

Lancaster listed several resources available to Stetson students: