Deltona homeowner shoots, kills alligator attacking dog, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. – An alligator attacking a dog in Deltona was shot and killed by the owner, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. when the owner let the dog out into the backyard of his home. The address of the residence was not provided.

According to the FWC, the owner heard something in the backyard and found an alligator attacking his dog.

The man used a gun to shoot and kill the alligator, officials said.

The FWC said it reviewed the incident and no charges will be filed against the dog’s owner.

This comes days after a man in Daytona Beach was bitten by a 9-foot alligator when he opened his front door.

“I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on and (it) started shaking really violently,” Scot Hollingsworth said.

The FWC said alligators become more active during the spring and summer because their metabolism picks up with the temperatures and they start looking for food.

Residents and visitors are urged to keep pets on a leash and away from bodies of water where alligators may be and to contact a nuisance alligator trapper if needed.

FWC works with contracted alligator trappers to remove unwanted or unwelcome alligators through their SNAP program. If a gator meets certain criteria, SNAP will authorize a permit for the trapper to resolve the situation. They have a Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

