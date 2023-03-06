‘Total surprise and shock:’ Daytona Beach man attacked by alligator after answering door

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man bitten by a 9-foot alligator Saturday said the attack happened after he heard a noise at his front door and opened it, only to find an unexpected visitor.

Scot Hollingsworth said he was watching TV with his wife at their home on Champions Drive when he heard a bump at the door.

“I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on and (it) started shaking really violently,” he said.

Hollingsworth said it was dark outside, so his first thought was it could have been a big dog attacking him.

“It happened so quickly, wasn’t a whole lot (of time). It was just total surprise and shock,” he said. “We see alligators behind our house, it’s a regular thing, but they always keep their distance from us.”

Hollingsworth was bitten in the upper thigh and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I suspect I surprised the alligator as much as he surprised me,” Hollingsworth said.

A trapper called by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found the gator and euthanized it. According to FWC, nuisance alligators are euthanized and not relocated because there is a stable and healthy population in Florida. Relocated alligators often try to return to the capture site or end up fighting with other alligators in their new habitat, FWC officials said.

Despite being bitten, Hollingsworth said he wished the alligator could have been spared.

“I worked on a farm growing up and have been out in the wildlife my whole life you know, I love seeing the animals, but not that close. It was a little too close for me,” he said.

Hollingsworth is expected to make a full recovery.

