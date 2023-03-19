Motorcyclist killed in Deltona crash with van that turned in front of him, sheriff’s office says

DELTONA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed Friday in Deltona when the motorcycle he was driving struck a van that turned into his path, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Murphy Avenue as the man — identified by deputies as Antonio E. Brown, of Deltona — traveled northbound on Providence, a statement describes. A minivan traveling southbound on Providence Boulevard entered the motorcycle’s path when its driver attempted to make a left turn onto Murphy Avenue, according to the statement.

Deputies said the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the van. Brown, who was wearing a full face helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

[TRENDING: Florida woman pulls gun in McDonald’s drive-thru over item not on menu, police say | Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt returns to EPCOT | Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was not injured in the crash, deputies said, adding law enforcement detected no signs of impairment during the initial response.

Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.

No other information was shared at the time of this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: