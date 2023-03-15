1 killed, 1 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured following an Osceola County crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Osceola Polk Line and Old Lake Wilson roads in Davenport at around 3:46 p.m.

According to the FHP, a 2022 Ford F-150 was headed north on Old Lake Wilson Road toward the intersection of Osceola Polk Line Road.

At the same time, a semitruck with a trailer was driving east along Osceola Polk Line Road, approaching Old Lake Wilson Road, troopers said.

As the Ford began to take a left turn onto Osceola Polk Line Road, it entered into the direct path of the semitruck, being driven by a 31-year-old Hialeah man, resulting in the semitruck crashing into the Ford’s left side, troopers added.

The Ford driver died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. They added that the driver of the semitruck was uninjured and remained at the scene.

There is currently a roadblock in the area and at the intersection as investigators continue to look into the crash.

No additional details were provided.

