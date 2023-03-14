Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Melbourne crash Tuesday involving a motorcycle and vehicle, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the wreck at the 800 Block of South Harbor City Blvd. Upon arrival, police said they found a man and woman, both from Melbourne, who had sustained serious injuries after being thrown from a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to the department, they were transported to the hospital, where the 47-year-old passenger, Katrina Colley, died.

The motorcycle, being driven by a 56-year-old, was traveling south on South Harbor City Boulevard at the same time a Fiat, being driven by a 20-year-old woman from Satellite Beach, attempted to turn left from a business parking lot into the northbound lanes of that same road, according to investigators.

The woman on the motorcycle did not appear to be wearing a helmet, police said. Drugs or alcohol are also not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time, officers added.

This crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair at 321-616-6118.

