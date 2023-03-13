72º

Melbourne man, 75, killed in hit-and-run crash

Florida troopers investigate fatal wreck on US-1 in St. Johns County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 75-year-old Melbourne man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened sometime from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 near Golf Parkway.

The FHP said a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 1 struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The vehicle left the scene after the crash, according to troopers. The make and model of the vehicle are not known, but it likely has front-end damage, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

