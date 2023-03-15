Multiple-vehicle crash in Ocala leaves 3 injured, fire rescue says

3 are left injured and in the hospital after a multiple vehicle crashed happened on West Highway 40.

OCALA, Fla. – Three people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The wreck occurred at 6:12 a.m. near the 5500 Block of West Highway 40, a news release states.

According to firefighters, three crashed pickup trucks were blocking several lanes of traffic until first responders arrived. Fire officials said a GNC truck had flipped over while a Ford F-150 sustained heavy front-end damage and a Ford Ranger was left with heavy front and rear-end damage.

All three drivers were transported to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries had not been shared at the time of this report.

Ocala Fire Rescue was assisted by Ocala police, the Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, according to the news release.

No other information is known at this time. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

