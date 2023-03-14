Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in DeBary, temporarily affecting traffic in the area, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted on social media around 9:15 a.m. that the crash at Charles R. Beall Boulevard and DeBary Plantation Boulevard had traffic shut down in both directions.

The roadway was reopened around noon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details about the crash, including the bicyclist’s condition, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

