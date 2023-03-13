Video shows deputies rescue unresponsive 2-year-old pulled from Volusia County pool

Relatives pulled the child from the water on Sunday afternoon and started CPR with the guidance of a 911 supervisor until rescue crews arrived, according to deputies.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows deputies rescue an unresponsive 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a family’s swimming pool in the DeLeon Springs area over the weekend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Relatives pulled the child from the water on Sunday afternoon and started CPR with the guidance of a 911 supervisor until rescue crews arrived, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded to the home around 4:48 p.m. “after a frantic 911 call” when family members found the little girl face down in an above-ground pool.

According to the release, a family member was watching several children for their mother at the time of the incident.

Deputies said that family member jumped into the pool, pulled the child out and called 911, telling dispatchers that nobody at the home had CPR training.

According to the release, a telecommunicator supervisor began giving CPR instructions over the phone and the first deputy on the scene took over when they arrived. The deputy then ran the child to a fire rescue crew that arrived a time later.

Deputies said the child became responsive and began crying before being transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the toddler remained hospitalized on Monday, but is doing well and “showing promising signs of making a full recovery.”

Deputies report the above-ground pool was filled with about 4 feet of water with a small inflatable ball floating on the surface and a ladder attached.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

