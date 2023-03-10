Volusia sheriff to discuss ‘hate group activity’ in the county

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood is scheduled to host a new conference Friday to discuss “recent hate group activity” that has been observed in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the conference would be held at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach, though no additional details were provided on the specific activities being discussed.

Chitwood held a similar news briefing last month after several incidents of antisemitic behavior were reported in Volusia County.

Friday’s conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story.

