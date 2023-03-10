69º

Local News

Volusia sheriff to discuss ‘hate group activity’ in the county

News conference to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Palm Bay, Brevard County, Fire
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood is scheduled to host a new conference Friday to discuss “recent hate group activity” that has been observed in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the conference would be held at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach, though no additional details were provided on the specific activities being discussed.

Chitwood held a similar news briefing last month after several incidents of antisemitic behavior were reported in Volusia County.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Friday’s conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email