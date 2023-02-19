Police investigating after antisemitic propaganda handed out in Ormond Beach, chief says

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police Chief Jesse Godfrey on Sunday called for civilians to help the department get to the bottom of recent distributions of antisemitic propaganda in the city.

Calling the behavior unacceptable, Godfrey said in a statement that the department strongly denounces any form of hate or discrimination toward any individual, announcing an investigation was underway.

“We understand that this type of propaganda can be disturbing and upsetting to those who receive it. If you have received any of these materials, we encourage you to dispose of them immediately,” Godfrey said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone with information or video that may aid the investigation was urged to contact Ormond Beach police Cpl. Jeremy Smith by emailing jeremy.smith@ormondbeach.org.

“Our department remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all members of our community, and we will not tolerate any behavior that goes against this mission,” Godfrey said. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those who are affected by hate and discrimination, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Ormond Beach remains a welcoming place for all.”

News 6 has reached out to the department to learn more about where, how and when the propaganda was distributed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: