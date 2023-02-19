58º

Fatal crash in Ormond Beach blocks traffic on US-1, FHP says

Crash is at US-1 North at Broadway Avenue

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that has part of US-1 blocked in Ormond Beach.

The crash happened around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday at US-1 North at Broadway Avenue and all lanes are blocked, according to FL 511.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

