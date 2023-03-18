Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt returns to EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to recruit your peeps and hop around World Showcase during the Egg-Stravaganza Scavenger Hunt at EPCOT.

The limited-time springtime event allows families to search for 12 colorful Disney-themed eggs scattered around the theme park. This year’s EPCOT Egg-Stravaganza hunt theme is inspired by some of Disney and Pixar‘s most famous rabbits, including the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland,” Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and even Bean Bunny from “The Muppets.”

The scavenger hunt is happening alongside the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival running through July 5 and allows guests to explore lush gardens, sample sweet and savory dishes with refreshing sips, see live entertainment and shop new merchandise collections. This festival has a scavenger hunt of its own, Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration.

In order for a family to partake in the Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt, they will need to purchase a map at select merchandise locations for $9.99, plus tax. After finding each of the eggs listed and placing a sticker on their corresponding location, guests can return the map to Disney Traders or World Traveler for an egg-tastic prize.

Disney said maps and prizes are available while supplies last. While the scavenger hunt does not have an official end date, its likely it won’t last too long after Easter on April 9.

