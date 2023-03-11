‘Encanto’ and Figment among themes for runDisney 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to race to the finish line during Disney’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

On it’s website this week, runDisney announced each of the race themes for the popular fall event. Runners will be able to participate in a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and the Two Course Challenge (10K and Half-Marathon).

“This year’s delectable event serves up “courses” inspired by memorable Disney dinner (and tea) parties and favorite moments found around the table,” runDisney said on its blog.

This year, race themes include characters from the hit Disney film “Encanto,” and the legendary character, Figment.

See each of the race themes below .

Disney Wine & Dine 5K

Racers, prepare yourselves for a spin around EPCOT with Alice, the Mad Hatter and all their Wonderland friends from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Alice in Wonderland” during the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine 5K (RunDisney)

Disney Wine & Dine 10K

Be our racing Guest and put our 6.2-mile course to the test as the dining room proudly presents the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine 10K. (RunDisney)

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Get ready for a fantastical and magical 13.1-mile journey through Walt Disney World Resort during the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon. (RunDisney)

Disney Two Course Challenge

Let your imagination run wild as you head to Figment’s Open House for a visit into his topsy-turvy kitchen during the 2023 Disney Two Course Challenge. (RunDisney)

The race weekend takes place Nov. 2-5.

Club runDisney Gold & Platinum member registration opens March 14. General registration opens March 21 at 10 a.m., and virtual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend general registration opens March 24.

Click here to learn more.