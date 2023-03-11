‘Encanto’ and Figment among themes for runDisney 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to race to the finish line during Disney’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
On it’s website this week, runDisney announced each of the race themes for the popular fall event. Runners will be able to participate in a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and the Two Course Challenge (10K and Half-Marathon).
“This year’s delectable event serves up “courses” inspired by memorable Disney dinner (and tea) parties and favorite moments found around the table,” runDisney said on its blog.
This year, race themes include characters from the hit Disney film “Encanto,” and the legendary character, Figment.
See each of the race themes below.
Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
The race weekend takes place Nov. 2-5.
Club runDisney Gold & Platinum member registration opens March 14. General registration opens March 21 at 10 a.m., and virtual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend general registration opens March 24.
