Tron Lightcycle / Run soft openings gearing up for Monday

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests hoping to experience Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, might get their chance a little earlier than expected.

On Friday, the resort announced that soft openings for the roller coaster attraction would begin on March 20 and run through April 2.

In order for guests to score entrance into the Grid during this period, they must join a virtual queue through the My Disney Experience app or purchase an Individual Lightning Lane.

To join the virtual queue, people wishing to ride this attraction need a valid admission to Magic Kingdom and a theme park reservation. The first opportunity happens at 7:00 a.m. each day. During this opportunity, guests do not need to be in the park - but must have a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom.

The next opportunity, which requires a guest to be in the theme park, is at 1:00 p.m.

Beginning April 4, guests will be digitally scanned into the exciting and digitalized game world in TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise. On Tuesday, Walt Disney World invited members of the media into the digital world of the Grid to experience the highly-anticipated attraction.

Other attractions using this virtual queue system include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at neighboring EPCOT. Guests will be notified through the app when it’s their time to ride. Disney said TRON Lightcycle / Run will not utilize a traditional standby line during its soft opening period or after its official grand opening on April 4.

