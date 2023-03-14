Disney to introduce new ‘bytes’ near TRON Lightcycle / Run

BAY LAKE, Fla. – When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Disney’s Magic Kingdom next month - theme park foodies will have a new place to check off their list.

On Monday, Disney said it will soon be opening a new food kiosk called Energy Bytes.

Located in Tomorrowland, Disney said the quick service kiosk will be serving food and drinks that draw inspiration from the futuristic environment.

Starting off with breakfast, Energy Bytes will have a number of things on the menu to kick-start your day, including chocolate cake doughnut holes topped with mocha sauce, or an all-new mocha inspired Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee.

Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes and Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee (Disney Parks Blog)

For more savory options, the kiosk will feature Buffalo Chicken Digital Dumplings, which will combine chicken dumplings, blue cheese powder and cayenne pepper broth.

Guests can also enjoy Beef Digital Dumplings which feature beef dumplings, broccoli pesto and ginger-soy broth.

Digital Dumplings – Buffalo Chicken and Digital Dumplings – Beef & Broccoli (Disney Parks Blog)

To end things on a sweet or refreshing note, guests may want to check out the all-new frozen Watermelon Refresher with yuzu and ginger or the Strawberry IceOform. The ultimate strawberry sweet treat will feature strawberry ice cream mochi, graham crackers and topped with cheesecake foam.

Strawberry IceOform at Digital Bytes (Disney Parks Blog)

Energy Bytes is being introduced to Disney’s Magic Kingdom just as the theme park prepares to open TRON Lightcycle / Run on April 4.

