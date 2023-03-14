Customizable action figures, Identity Disc: Disney previews merchandise for TRON

BAY LAKE, Fla. – As Walt Disney World prepares to open the Grid to thousands of programs next month, the resort gave a first look at the TRON Lightcycle/Run merchandise Tuesday morning.

Beginning April 4, guests will be able to purchase a number of items from three merchandise collections that were all inspired by the TRON films and the new attraction.

“There are generations of guests now visiting Walt Disney World who grew up playing the TRON video games and imagining their bicycles were Lightcycles,” explained Taryn Johnson, senior manager for brand merchandising with global product creation. “These collections have a dash of 1980′s nostalgia mixed with incredibly fun items that continue the thrills of this new Tomorrowland attraction at home.”

In the “Back to the Arcade” collection, guests will find items that pay tribute to the original 1982 film. Guests will once again feel like they’re back in Flynn’s Arcade as they find items like an arcade inspired backpack, illuminated wall signs, tumblers and a vintage toy collection.

TRON Lightcycle / Run Merchandise (Disney)

Since the new attraction will have guests racing around the Grid on a lightcycle - Disney is introducing some special racing-inspired apparel. The “Thrill of the Race” collection includes T-shirts, hats, pins, Magic Band+ and lanyards.

TRON Lightcycle / Run Merchandise (Disney)

For the “TRON: Legacy” fans, Disney is introducing an incredible illuminated jacket, a backpack that holds an interactive Identity Disc and a light up replica of Sam Flynn’s helmet.

TRON Lightcycle / Run Merchandise (Disney)

Disney is also introducing an immersive merchandise experience called the TRON Identity Program.

“It offers guests a customizable “Program” action figure and identity chip that can be used to “re-program” other merchandise such as the interactive Identity Discs and Remote Control Lightcycles,” Steven Miller, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at Walt Disney World Resort said on Disney’s blog.

TRON Identity Program, an all-new retail experience opening April 4 (Disney)

The new retail experience will be located at the Tomorrowland Launch Depo, in between TRON Lightcycle/Run and Space Mountain. When guests make a reservation, a computer will scan their facial features and place it on a customizable action figure from the TRON digitalized world. The action figure will even use a guest’s audio that is recorded in the Command Input center.

Reservations for the TRON Identity Program will open March 21.

All other merchandise collections for TRON Lightcycle Run will be found in a specialty designed pop-up location directly across from the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor in Tomorrowland.

TRON Lightcycle/Run opens on April 4 at Magic Kingdom. Guests wanting to ride will need a virtual queue or Lighting Lane.

