Team Green to have post-show space in TRON Lightcycle/Run

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared new details about the highly-anticipated new attraction, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Disney said after guests compete in an epic race in the digital Grid and return to Tomorrowland, team blue users will be introduced to the bold team green race team in the post-show space.

Disney said on its blog that the centerpiece of the space will be a state-of-the-art green Lightcycle.

“This formidable vehicle has been exported from the Grid into the real world,” leaders described on its blog. “As it awaits its turn to race, its engine revs with pulsating green lights – creating an incredible photo opportunity for Users.”

Disney Imagineering said Team Green and its impressive Lightcycle’s programming are showcased throughout the space in dynamic displays that relay the incredible culture, capabilities and values of Enterprise, the attraction’s sponsor.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

Disney said TRON Lightcycle/Run will pick up after the events of the 2010 film “TRON: Legacy,” where Kevin Flynn’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into the digital realm. Riders, who will represent Team Blue, will race against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange.

When the attraction opens on April 4, there will only be a virtual queue or Lightning Lane entry availability. This past weekend, Walt Disney World annual pass holders started getting the chance to ride before it opens to the public.

