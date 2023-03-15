Howdy, partner: Disney prepares to welcome ‘toys’ to Roundup Rodeo BBQ

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Andy’s backyard in Toy Story Land is about to get a little bigger with the addition of Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The bright, colorful, western themed family-style restaurant officially opens to guests, or shall we say toys, on March 23.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

Located just steps from the entrance to Toy Story Land, this one-of-a-kind restaurant brings to life the beloved stories and characters from the award-winning Disney Pixar “Toy Story” films. When guests step inside, they will feel as though they have shrunk to the size of one of Andy’s honorary toys and stepped into a rodeo arena featuring game pieces and iconic “Toy Story” characters, stickers and more.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

On Wednesday, Disney invited members of the media to the new restaurant to see it firsthand.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

Disney said its Imagineers worked hand-in-hand with Disney Pixar Animation Studios to develop the new spot. In one of the dining rooms, guests will enter a scene depicting a toy rodeo in full swing and come face-to-face with life-size figures. Woody’s pals, Jessie and Trixie, take the reins in the first dining space, while Bo Peep and her sheep take center stage in the second.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

“It’s not just the toys you’re going to see here, you’re also going to hear different characters and we’re excited to extend the story of Andy’s backyard,” said Geoff Line, Disney Imagineer with show writing and development. “This is supposed to be a restaurant, but it’s also a dining experience. We want it to feel immersive, we want it to feel lived in and we wanted to make you think where these other toys are situated around you. There are lots of visual details to pour over, lots of sounds to listen to - we’re really excited.”

Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens March 23, 2023, in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Disney)

Foodies are going to love the new restaurant’s comfort foods, served during lunch and dinner.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ’s menu features items such as scratch-made cheddar biscuits, fresh salads, delicious house-smoked meats including fall-off-the-bone tender pork ribs, BBQ fixings including baked beans, potato salad, fried pickles, grilled corn-on-the-cob, and more. A robust plant-based menu is available as well, ensuring a meal for the whole family to enjoy.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

For a sweet ending, guests can dig into dreamy desserts including a Cupcake à la Forky, chocolate silk pie, apple or peach-strawberry pie and lemon and blueberry cheesecake.

Disney said the restaurant will be serving up an assortment of craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages that pay homage to classic backyard picnic beverages and the flavors of childhood.

“What I’m excited about is that you have a marriage between sight, sound and what you’re going to taste. It’s delicous food - and it’s the kind of food that brings people together,” Line concluded.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

Click here to see more about the foods on the menu.

Walt Disney World said dining reservations are required to experience Roundup Rodeo BBQ and can be made through the My Disney Experience app.

