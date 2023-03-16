Driver dies after pickup crashes into Holly Hill building, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after being pulled from a pickup truck that crashed into a building early Thursday in Holly Hill, according to police.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ridgewood Avenue, the Holly Hill Police Department said.

Officers located a pickup truck that was on its side and partially embedded in a building at 1621 Ridgewood Avenue, according to a news release. Holly Hill Fire Rescue and Volusia County Emergency Medical Services extricated the driver through the back window of the truck, police said.

The driver — who police have so far only identified as a man — later died at a hospital, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was shared.

