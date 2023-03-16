Motorcyclist killed, man injured in head-on Lake County crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash along County Road 42 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist — a man from Daytona Beach — was heading east along County Road 42, west of West 4th Street, at around 1:50 p.m.

At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Veloster was driving west along County Road 42 approaching West 4th Street, the release shows.

Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to “maintain the lane” and partially entered into the westbound lane, right into the path of the oncoming Hyundai.

The motorcycle then crashed into the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to run off the road to the right and strike a few trees, troopers said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the Hyundai driver — a 23-year-old man from Paisley — was airlifted to the hospital with serious but stable injuries, troopers said.

According to FHP, there is currently a roadblock for both lanes on County Road 42 as investigators look into the crash.

