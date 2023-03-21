31-year-old man killed after single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala man is dead after suffering a medical event and losing control of his vehicle in a crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the crash happened on County Road 464 near Oak Road around 8:05 a.m.

Troopers said a vehicle driven by the 31-year-old man left the roadway after he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control, cross over the center grass median and eastbound lanes of County Road 464.

According to a crash report, the vehicle continued onto the south grass shoulder and struck a sign, a fence and a tree.

The man was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

