Ocala woman among 2 arrested in FDLE election fraud investigation

Donna Prentes Brady, 66, of Ocala and Toye Ann La Rocca, 63, of Fort Walton Beach, are facing one count of false swearing of voter registration information and two counts of unqualified electors willfully voting, all third-degree felonies.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday announced the arrests of two women following an election fraud investigation, according to News 6 partner Local 10.

According to the FDLE, Donna Prentes Brady, 66, of Ocala, was arrested Monday and is facing two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election.

Authorities said Toye Ann La Rocca, 63, of Fort Walton Beach, is facing one count of false swearing of voter registration information and two counts of unqualified electors willfully voting, all third-degree felonies.

Investigators said Brady voted in both the 2020 state primary and general elections in Florida and New Jersey.

FDLE officials said she voted in person in Marion County while voting by mail in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Brady was booked into the Marion County Jail where she will await trial.

In a separate case, authorities said La Rocca was arrested for voting in 2022 while serving probation for a 2022 DUI conviction.

Because La Rocca is a convicted felon, she cannot vote until she completes her sentence.

According to an FDLE news release, La Rocca voted in person for the primary election in Okaloosa County and then voted by mail in the general election.

FDLE officials said she was arrested March 8 by Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies and was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

Both Brady and La Rocca will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

Agents with the FDLE arrested Donna Prentes Brady, 66, of Ocala, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, a third-degree felony. Brady shown on left, La Rocca on right.

