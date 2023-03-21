Crash involving concrete truck closes I-95 in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Tuesday morning in Brevard County has prompted the closure of Interstate 95.
The wreck, involving a concrete truck and another vehicle, happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-95 north near North Wickham Road.
I-95 north is closed in the area.
Details about the crash have not been released.
** MEDIC HELO ON THE GROUND **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) March 21, 2023
NB I-95 x 190MM - SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/nRpAFhhMqH