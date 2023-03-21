55º

Crash involving concrete truck closes I-95 in Brevard

2-vehicle wreck happened near North Wickham Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Tuesday morning in Brevard County has prompted the closure of Interstate 95.

The wreck, involving a concrete truck and another vehicle, happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-95 north near North Wickham Road.

I-95 north is closed in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

