Ask Trooper Steve: What’s it take to pass a driver’s license test?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Monday, Trooper Steve answered this question: What does the driver’s license exam consist of and what are the requirements to pass?

If you’ve never had a driver’s license or are new to the state of Florida, you will have to go through some sort of testing process. If you have a valid license from another state, well your process is way easier.

Trooper Steve said the written portion of that test consists of 50 multiple-choice questions.

“Now driving throughout the state, you can guess that we probably have a multiple-choice question exam because you can see the issues all over the place,” Montiero pointed out.

But he digresses.

An individual testing during this course must achieve an 80% passing rate in order to pass the exam. That would be 40 out of the 50 multiple-choice questions.

A driver also would be required to take a traffic safety control device test. This is a written exam in which a driver must identify multiple traffic signs or control devices that you would find here in the state of Florida.

Florida’s driving written portion is available in several different languages including Arabic, Chinese, English, Russian and Spanish. The street sign exam is only offered in English.

To check out a study guide for the test, head to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

