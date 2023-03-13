Ask Trooper Steve: Do property management warnings go on your record?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked: When receiving a notice from property management, does that go on your record?

Information, notices, and warnings come in many different forms. Some electronically and some even by physical notice. But how do you decipher which notices have immediate legal worth or can snowball into something you don’t want?

When living within a homeowner’s association, or within the confines of an apartment complex, there are strict guidelines in order to maintain and store your vehicle on that property outside of your normal governing traffic law, Trooper Steve said.

“Yes, I understand, it is your vehicle and you may have paid a significant amount to reserve that parking space or to park within a parking garage,” Trooper Steve said. “But you must read the fine line when understanding what you’re purchasing or reserving. All properties require a vehicle to be in good standing condition. This means the vehicle must be properly registered, properly, parked, and probably among many other rules.”

Private property warning. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When receiving a note, like this in a private garage, it is simply an immediate warning notice, Trooper Steve said, meaning the property management has noted some type of violation and must be remedied as quickly as possible before they escalate the situation.

Meaning, if they have warned you that you are outside of their parking rules, they could ultimately tow your vehicle or charge you. This all depends on the initial contract that you signed.

“This is not a traffic citation. This would have no record on your driving history and would not affect anything when it comes to your legal standing of driving.” Trooper Steve said. “But if you’re asking me, if where I park my car has rules I must follow and the company is warning me rather than towing me, I would remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”

