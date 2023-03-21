Driver killed after vehicle leaves road, crashes into trees along I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Melbourne man is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in the New Smyrna Beach area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:49 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 246.

According to the FHP, the man’s Ford Escape was traveling north in the outside lane, when the vehicle ran off of the roadway to the right and crashed into multiple trees.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

There is currently no roadblock in the area, according to a news release.

This would mark the second fatal crash on Interstate 95 in the Central Florida area after a man was killed in crash this morning in Brevard County.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: