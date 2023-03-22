1 killed, 2 injured after Volusia crash forces car into power pole

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 93-year-old woman died and two others were injured during a crash in DeLand Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:21 p.m. at South Adelle Avenue and West Beresford Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Jeep Liberty was headed south along South Adelle Avenue while approaching West Beresford Road, troopers said.

At the same time, a 2018 Ford Transit was driving east on West Beresford Road toward South Adelle Avenue, troopers added.

According to FHP, the Jeep failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign, and it struck the left side of the Ford as a result, causing the Ford to run off the road and crash into a traffic sign and power pole.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the Ford was hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers reported.

The passenger – a 93-year-old woman in the Ford – died at the scene, troopers said.

There is currently a roadblock at the intersection as investigators continue to look into the crash.

No additional information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

