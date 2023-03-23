Road closed in South Daytona following crash, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – A road in South Daytona is closed following a vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police announced on social media that officers were at the scene of a crash on Nova Road just north of Reed Canal Road.

🚧🚧 Officers are on scene of a motor vehicle crash on Nova Rd just north of Reed Canal Rd. The road is closed, please use alternate route. — South Daytona Police Dept. (@South_DaytonaPD) March 23, 2023

No details were provided on the nature of the crash or any potential injuries, but police urged drives to use an alternate route, as Nova Road is closed.

No additional information was released. Check back for updates.

