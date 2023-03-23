71º

Road closed in South Daytona following crash, police say

Crash happened along Nova Road near Reed Canal Road

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – A road in South Daytona is closed following a vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police announced on social media that officers were at the scene of a crash on Nova Road just north of Reed Canal Road.

No details were provided on the nature of the crash or any potential injuries, but police urged drives to use an alternate route, as Nova Road is closed.

No additional information was released. Check back for updates.

