Motorcyclist passing cars on I-95 in Flagler hits SUV, debris wrecks other vehicles, FHP says

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 27-year-old St. Augustine man riding a motorcycle along Interstate 95 in Palm Coast struck an abandoned SUV on the shoulder, scattering the roadway with pieces of the bike that other vehicles would go on to run over, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crashes were reported near mile marker 294, starting around around 4:13 a.m., troopers said.

According to witnesses, the St. Augustine man was riding the motorcycle northbound in a reckless manner before the crash, entering the right shoulder as he appeared to be passing traffic.

The motorcycle struck the left rear of the abandoned SUV and broke apart across all northbound lanes, troopers said. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was soon taken to a hospital in Volusia County, according to a crash report.

Another SUV then ran over the debris and overturned multiple times, rolling over the center guardrail and coming to final rest in the center southbound lane, the report states. Its driver — a 26-year-old St. Cloud man — suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital in Palm Coast, troopers said.

A second SUV that struck the debris ran off the roadway to the right and caught fire, but the two women inside were not injured in the crash, according to the report.

I-95 was closed in both directions as the debris were cleared away, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

