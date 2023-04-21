WATCH: Florida troopers use PIT maneuver to end pursuit along I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows how troopers stopped two people from fleeing authorities on Interstate 95 in Brevard County Saturday.

Adam Crosby, 21, and his passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Simpson, were arrested after Crosby attempted to flee from a traffic stop that an outside agency requested FHP to perform, citing their vehicle’s alleged involvement in large-scale methamphetamine trafficking into the Brevard area, according to an arrest report.

Troopers saw the vehicle around 3:13 p.m., overtaking it at mile marker 229 where it began to drive more recklessly, weaving through traffic in disregard for others’ safety, the report states.

Video shows troopers successfully used a PIT maneuver during one of Crosby’s attempts to pass FHP on the emergency shoulder. A PIT maneuver is when a vehicle nudges a fleeing vehicle so that the driver loses control and has to stop.

The PIT maneuver sent the suspect vehicle into the median, troopers said.

Crosby reportedly told troopers he was OK and refused medical transport, responding to questions of why he didn’t stop with utterances he had just gotten out of prison and had too much to lose.

Following a search of the vehicle, Crosby and Simpson were arrested and booked at the Brevard County Jail.

Crosby faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (second offense), possessing a blank, forged or stolen ID, using or possessing paraphernalia to transport drugs and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, records show. He is being held on a $12,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for June 1.

Simpson faces two counts of violation of parole and is being held on no bond amount as she awaits trial on May 15, records show.

Adam Crosby, 21, and Samantha Simpson, 30. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

