Marsh Bend Trail to close for construction in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Marsh Bend Trail in Sumter County is set to be closed for reconstruction beginning Sunday, according to a news release.

The release shows that Marsh Bend Trail will be shut down between County Road 500 and C-470 for approximately four weeks.

In addition, county officials said that C-470 will also be temporarily closed from C.R. 500 to Marsh Bend Trail, as the section of C-470 from Marsh Bend Trail to Bexley Trail is set to be permanently removed.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

County officials said there is a new roundabout where C-470 connects to Central Parkway — west of Northeast 54th Terrace — which will let drivers take Central Parkway to a new roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail south of C-470.

Detour map provided by Sumter County (Sumter County)

Central Parkway then curves north over the removed section of Central Parkway, which is where it connects with another roundabout at Bexley Trail. Drivers will divert to Bexley Trail to return to Central Parkway, the release shows.

For those who need to go north on Marsh Bend Trail, county officials said the best detour is to take U.S. 301 to Warm Springs Avenue and then to Marsh Bend Trail.

Detour signs are expected to go up on Sunday, and the detour lanes will begin on the following Monday, county officials said.

Drivers are urged to use caution and follow traffic signs as they drive through the area during construction.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: