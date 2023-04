LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County.

The wreck was reported early Friday in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near U.S. 27, south of Howey-in-the-Hills.

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed in the area and drivers are being diverted onto U.S. 27 south.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.