Florida prison sergeant arrested for DUI, Polk County Sheriff’s Office says

LAKE WALES, Fla. – A sergeant for the Florida Department of Corrections was arrested Tuesday for DUI, with a blood alcohol level that was over three times the legal limit, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in the area of Canal Road and Cherry Pocket Road in Lake Wales. They said they found Sean Teehan, 31, sitting on the hood of a black Honda Civic.

Witnesses said Teehan was driving west on Canal Road when he crashed into a guardrail. Deputies said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and difficulty standing without help. He also was unable to conduct field sobriety tests, deputies said, because of his inability to stand.

Teehan was taken to the sheriff’s office processing center where breath tests showed BAC levels of .265 and .260, over three times the state’s limit of .08.

Teehan, who works for the Florida Dept. of Corrections institution in Polk City, reportedly told a deputy, “don’t worry, your time is coming. I’ll see you on the inside, I work for the DOC.”

The sheriff’s office said Teehan faces charges of DUI with property damage, DUI with a breath alcohol of .15 or higher, and threatening a public servant.

