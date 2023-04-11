71º

2 dead, several hurt in 5-vehicle crash in Polk County

Wreck closes US-27 near US-192

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. – Two people were killed and several others were injured Tuesday morning in a five-vehicle crash in Polk County, officials said.

The wreck happened around 6:05 a.m. on northbound U.S. 27, just south of U.S. 192, near the Four Corners area.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two people died and at least four others suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 27 are closed in the area.

“Please avoid the area,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Details about what led to the crash have not been released.

