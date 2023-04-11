2 dead, several hurt in 5-vehicle crash in Polk County

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. – Two people were killed and several others were injured Tuesday morning in a five-vehicle crash in Polk County, officials said.
The wreck happened around 6:05 a.m. on northbound U.S. 27, just south of U.S. 192, near the Four Corners area.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two people died and at least four others suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of northbound U.S. 27 are closed in the area.
“Please avoid the area,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Details about what led to the crash have not been released.
*** DOUBLE FATAL - POLK COUNTY ***— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) April 11, 2023
NB US-27 south of US-192 *Four Corners*
- NB SHUTDOWN
- SB HEAVY DELAYS
- Two dead on scene #Polk #Osceola #Orange #Lake pic.twitter.com/h3v0OfnvQp
Very bad crash in Four Corners area of northeast Polk County. Reported to be 5 vehicles involved, about four people seriously injured, and 2 fatalities. On NB US 27, just south of US 192. Happened at about 6:07am Tuesday (April 11). Please avoid the area. #PCSO #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Qy4VaLRSrf— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) April 11, 2023