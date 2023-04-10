Driver cited for running red light in Orange County crash that injured couple on bikes

Florida Highway Patrol confirms they have cited a driver for running a red light at the intersection where a couple was knocked to the ground riding their bikes in March.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol confirms they have cited a driver for running a red light at the intersection where a couple was knocked to the ground riding their bikes in March.

Dash camera video captured the moment Brad Elliott and his wife fell off their bikes as the white Toyota went through the intersection at Conroy Windermere Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard. The couple was in a marked crosswalk, riding their bicycles past cars stopped at the traffic signal.

“We never saw it coming,” Brad Elliott said.

News 6 spoke with Elliott after the crash, and checked in with him again Monday to see how he and his wife are recovering.

“We originally knew she was going to lose her vision,” Elliott said. “What we didn’t expect is it looks like she will not even be able to open that eye.”

Elliott says his wife is not just dealing with the physical injuries – she is also dealing with her mental recovery, and part of that struggle is waiting for the driver to be held accountable.

Evidence captured by a red-light camera has helped state troopers place a 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the white Toyota. A citation obtained by News 6 from FHP shows the violation for running the traffic signal. Troopers say they need to be able to prove that he knew he hit someone and left the scene before he could face any other charges.

Elliott says he hopes the key pieces of evidence tell the story. In the dash camera video, the driver appears to veer to the right.

“They swerved to avoid the other cars, and just kept right on going like nothing happened,” Elliott said.

FHP says their investigation into the crash is ongoing. They are turning over what evidence they have to the State Attorney’s Office and will work with them to see if there are any other potential charges.

