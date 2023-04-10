Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against the law to have missing or burned out tag light?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tag lights, it’s definitely not something we think about on our vehicle pretty much ever.

Florida law does it require your license plate to be illuminated by a white light that allows that license plate to be visible from 50 feet.

This is an equipment on your vehicle that most drivers never even put their eyes on. It’s located just above your license plate bracket and its only purpose is to light up your tag.

You can be stopped for this violation as a primary offense. Meaning, an officer can see that the license plate is not lit during night hours, and conduct a traffic stop for this violation.

An easy check of your vehicle at night once in a while, will ensure you that everything is working. If the bulb ever goes out, it is always a simple fix at your local auto store.

