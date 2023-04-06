86º

Traffic

Ask Trooper Steve: Can my tag be attached to something other than my car?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Traffic, Orlando, Ask Trooper Steve

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Thursday, “Can my tag be attached to something other than my car?”

For the picture in question, seen above, it’s fine, he said. That’s because you can seea license plate on a bracket at the back of the car.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“The pool maintenance driver has gone out of their way to ensure that their license plate is visible and secure,” Trooper Steve said. “The violation would occur when this driver forgets to place the license plate on their vehicle when temporarily removing their equipment.”

Essentially, he said, the vehicle’s license plate must be visible from the rear of the vehicle—no matter if you are going camping, pulling some type of luggage or have a bicycle mounted on your car.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email