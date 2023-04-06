Ask Trooper Steve: Can my tag be attached to something other than my car?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Thursday, “Can my tag be attached to something other than my car?”

For the picture in question, seen above, it’s fine, he said. That’s because you can seea license plate on a bracket at the back of the car.

“The pool maintenance driver has gone out of their way to ensure that their license plate is visible and secure,” Trooper Steve said. “The violation would occur when this driver forgets to place the license plate on their vehicle when temporarily removing their equipment.”

Essentially, he said, the vehicle’s license plate must be visible from the rear of the vehicle—no matter if you are going camping, pulling some type of luggage or have a bicycle mounted on your car.

