Ask Trooper Steve: Are intentional backfires legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that intentionally backfire legal?”

To be clear, the answer is about drivers who alter their vehicle’s exhaust system to be excessively loud or to make a repeated popping noise.

“Florida law says this is not OK,” Trooper Steve said. “It is against Florida statute to intentionally modify your exhaust system.”

Trooper Steve said some exceptions exist, like testing vehicle repairs.

“Also, if you’re at a car show or on private property, you’re good to go,” he added.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

