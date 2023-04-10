Ocala man killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers look for vehicle involved

Troopers are looking for information about a silver or gray Chevrolet Suburban involved in a Marion County hit-and-run.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in a Marion County crash on April 5 around 8:18 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was travelling south on Northeast Jacksonville Road near Northeast 31st Street at the same time a 38-year-old Ocala man was riding his bicycle west across Northeast Jacksonville Road.

As the vehicle and bicyclist approached the same section of road, the front of the SUV struck the bicycle.

Troopers didn’t specify whether the bicyclist died at the scene or at the hospital.

According to the report, the SUV, which is described as a 2007-2014 silver or gray Chevrolet Suburban, left the scene after the crash.

FHP asks that if you have any information about the driver or the vehicle to contact them at 800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

