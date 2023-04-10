TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down SR-528 in Orange County

74º

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has eastbound lanes of State Road 528 shut down Monday morning in Orange County.

The crash happened west of State Road 520.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van and vehicle crashed around 8:50 a.m. and one person was pronounced dead in the wreck.

Troopers said there were people taken to the hospital, but the exact number has not been released.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said drivers headed toward Brevard County are being diverted at S.R. 520 to head east.

“This is gonna put you way out of your way,” he said.

He said westbound traffic is not shut down, but there are significant delays as a result of the wreck.

“The east and westbound here is going to be an absolute mess for the next few hours,” he said.

