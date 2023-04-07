Deputies ID woman fatally shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified a woman who was found shot south of Orlando earlier this week and later died.

The victim — 29-year-old Michele Lynn Mossuto — was located around 8 a.m. Wednesday as deputies responded to a shooting reported in the area of South Orange Blossom Trail and Americana Boulevard. Mossuto was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office had originally identified Mossuto as a woman in her 30s, according to a previous news release. No suspect information was available at that time and none was provided in the update Friday.

No further details have been released, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

