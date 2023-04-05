1 found shot on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A victim was found shot Wednesday morning in Orange County, but few details are known, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Orange Blossom Trail near Americana Boulevard, south of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his or her condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office said it has no information about the victim or the suspected shooter.

Video from the scene shows several sheriff’s vehicles at the scene, with crime tape blocking a portion of Americana.

