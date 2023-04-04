State seeks death penalty against man accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing his daughter and three others in a home in the Canaveral Groves area.

The state attorney’s office filed a notice of intent on Tuesday for Domenico Gigante, 36, who is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Glenda May Terwillegar, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Marie Terwillegar, 35 and Kiara Terwillegar, 15.

A grand jury indicted Gigante last week on murder charges and armed burglary while inflicting great bodily harm or death.

Investigators said that Gigante left his Rockledge home at 1 a.m. and headed to the victims’ house, where he broke in and shot the four victims. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said there were two other children — ages 6 and 9 — in the home, but both were unharmed.

Ivey said that Gigante, the father of Kiara Terwillegar who had a previous relationship with Constance Marie Terwillegar, has a history of violent crime, which includes animal abuse and domestic violence dating back to 2005.

Deputies learned Gigante was struggling to reconnect with her when she refused to have a relationship with him.

After the shooting, Gigante then returned back to his own home, where deputies later arrested him, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies found him, Gigante was back at his home with his roommate. According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, deputies told the two men about the killings and asked if Gigante would go with the investigators for more questioning.

When Gigante went inside, the roommate told investigators he learned Gigante shot his daughter three times.

The roommate added that Gigante — frustrated with his daughter and her family — had allegedly said, “I guess I’m going to go over (there) and kill them all,” just a couple hours before the shooting.

Gigante is being held on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: