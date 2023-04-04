Forest High School locked down after threatening note found, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, Marion County deputies announced that a threatening note was found in one of the bathrooms at Forest High School.

In response to the discovery, law enforcement said the school was put into Code Yellow, which means that all school doors are locked down and regular classroom instruction continues behind the locked doors.

Deputies said the procedure would stay in effect until they could determine that there is no actual danger to the students and staff at the high school.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies at the scene used a firearms detection K-9 and have been actively investigating the threat.

In the interim, parents are urged to not come to the school to pick up their children, as the Code Yellow will continue through the rest of the school day, deputies said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

