Woman killed, 2-year-old critically hurt in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and a 2-year-old boy was critically injured in a head-on crash in Marion County Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 318, west of U.S. Highway 441.

A sedan driven by a 44-year-old Citra woman was traveling east on CR-318 at the same time an SUV driven by a 45-year-old Reddick woman was traveling west on the same road, a crash report shows.

The sedan veered left into the path of the SUV, resulting in a head-on collision, according to the FHP. Troopers said the sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene and her 2-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The SUV driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the FHP.

No other information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: